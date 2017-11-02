Lindsey Graham is disappointed Trump won’t hold NYC attacker as enemy combatant

More Videos 2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' Pause 1:49 Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs 1:57 Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 1:32 Hunting bear in South Carolina 0:49 Gamecocks facing versatile Saban influenced Georgia defense 0:31 What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 0:20 Bentley, Muschamp share kind words with opposition, each other after Vanderbilt win 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:30 Frank Martin discusses exhibition win for South Carolina basketball Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

NYC truck attack kills 8, suspect detained Investigators worked overnight to determine what led a truck driver to plow down people on a bike path near the World Trade Center on Tuesday. Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in the attack. Sayfullo Saipov, 29, was detained by police after they shot him in the abdomen. Investigators worked overnight to determine what led a truck driver to plow down people on a bike path near the World Trade Center on Tuesday. Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in the attack. Sayfullo Saipov, 29, was detained by police after they shot him in the abdomen. Meta Viers McClatchy

Investigators worked overnight to determine what led a truck driver to plow down people on a bike path near the World Trade Center on Tuesday. Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in the attack. Sayfullo Saipov, 29, was detained by police after they shot him in the abdomen. Meta Viers McClatchy