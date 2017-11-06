Trump's EPA director to have private meeting with chemical execs at SC resort

In this June 2, 2017, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. Pruitt is set to speak privately to chemical industry executives next week during a conference at a luxury oceanfront golf resort. Pruitt is listed as the featured speaker at board meeting of the American Chemistry Council, a group that has lobbied against stricter regulations for chemical manufacturers. Pablo Martinez Monsivais File AP Photo