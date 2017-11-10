Steve Bannon fires up Republicans, defends Roy Moore at Citadel fundraiser

Steve Bannon taunted Hillary Clinton, recounted stories from a roller coaster 2016 presidential election and defended GOP Alabama Senate Roy Moore before a roaring crowd of about 250 Republicans at The Citadel Friday night.
But the controversial champion of the GOP’s far-right wing, who drew about as many protesters to Charleston as supporters, did not use the occasion to endorse a candidate in the Palmetto State’s 2018 race for governor – even with three hopefuls in the crowd.
The former White House chief strategist was in town to accept the Citadel Republican Society’s Nathan Hale Patriot Award, which has also gone to then-candidate Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-North Charleston, in recent years.
The Breitbart News chief fired up the crowd by ribbing the “mainstream media,” calling for U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s ouster and clapping back at critics who call him a bigot.
“This is a whole room full of deplorables,” Bannon joked to applause, referencing a Clinton quote that became a badge of honor for Trump supporters.”
Meanwhile, across the street, about 200 protesters toted signs and decried Bannon as a racist and bigot whose views do not mirror Charleston’s.
“He’s a white supremacist,” said Rosemary Serpa, a 65-year-old retired teacher from Charleston. “I’m disgusted.”
Stephanie McCummings, a former high school teacher from Irmo, said Bannon represents the views she taught during her history lessons on about the oppression of African Americans and Jews.
“We should not have modern-day Nazis,” McCummings said. “There was a war fought to defeat then. And we won.”
Meanwhile, 75-year-old Navy veteran Thomas Meservey said the Bannon invitation reflects poorly on the Citadel Republican society.
“If the Citadel Republican Society has invited him to speak to them, they must want to hear what he has to say,” Meservey said. “We will not stand for hate in Charleston.”
In response to intense backlash over the invitation, The Citadel’s president, Lt. Gen. John Rose, issued a statement
“The Citadel has been, and will continue to be, a venue where ideas from many points of view are shared,” Rosa said. “One of the foundational principles that we teach our cadets and students is that while we will not agree on every issue, we will respect the opinions of others, even when we strongly disagree.”
