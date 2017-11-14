House plows forward with VC Summer nuclear bills despite Santee Cooper concerns

S.C. lawmakers Tuesday moved forward with proposals to shake up state laws and boards that enabled South Carolina’s nuclear fiasco, despite objections from a state-owned utility that one of the bills could hurt its customers.
A House panel unanimously recommended six bills aimed at limiting how much S.C. power customers pay for SCANA Corp. and Santee Cooper’s failed attempt to build two nuclear reactors and patching up a state regulatory system that dropped the ball.
Those proposals still face a long route to passage when the General Assembly return in January, and the lawmakers behind them expect legal challenges from investor-owned SCANA – a Fortune 1000 company fighting for its life in a political maelstrom over the project.
House members Tuesday bristled at concerns from Santee Cooper that some of those proposals would hurt the state-owned power company. Lawmakers are looking at kicking out Santee Cooper’s board members, setting new criteria for its future applicants and requiring that Santee Cooper’s electricity rate-hike requests be approved by the S.C. Public Service Commission.
Interim Santee Cooper chief executive Jim Brogdon said those moves would hurt the agency’s credit rating, setting off a domino effect that leads to higher interest rates and then higher electricity costs for customers.
State Rep. Peter McCoy, the Charleston Republican who chairs the panel, said legislators have no intention to hurt Santee Cooper but cannot be blamed for finding tough solutions to problems the power company helped create.
“I have issues with things being brought before me like this is something I’m doing or I could do with potential legislation,” McCoy said. “This isn’t something that I’ve done. This is something that the board has done, that agreements have done.”
All six proposals, including one that would block SCE&G from continuing to charge its customers $37 million a month for the scuttled project, were ushered forward unanimously.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
Comments