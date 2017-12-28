Here’s how some SC taxpayers think they can beat the system

More Videos 1:56 USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported Pause 0:59 Hemp or pot: What's the difference? 17:57 Sumter County Sheriff's Office stolen patrol car dashcam footage 18:41 Footage of Midlands woman slipping off handcuffs, stealing patrol car 1:00 Muschamp’s recruiting memory against Harbaugh 1:19 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh remembers Marcus Lattimore 1:59 Holiday lights give Gamecock fan chance to troll Clemson 1:20 South Carolina's Outback Bowl practice sights and sounds 1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:22 How Bryan McClendon is shaping South Carolina's offense Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Why are some people voluntarily paying next year's taxes early With changes in federal tax laws, some people are trying to pay their 2018 property taxes this year With changes in federal tax laws, some people are trying to pay their 2018 property taxes this year Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

With changes in federal tax laws, some people are trying to pay their 2018 property taxes this year Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com