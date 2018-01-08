SC Rep. James Smith, D-Richland
SC Rep. James Smith to give Democratic response to Gov. McMaster

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

January 08, 2018 01:54 PM

S.C. Democrats have tapped one of their two candidates for the state’s top job to deliver their party’s response to Gov. Henry McMaster’s State of the State address.

The state Democratic Party said Monday that state Rep. James Smith, D-Richland, will deliver the televised response to McMaster’s Jan. 17 speech to the Legislature.

“I look forward to sharing a positive vision for South Carolina, one that brings us together to tackle the challenges we face as a state,” Smith said. “Let's focus on fixing our broken energy policies, move beyond simply expecting a minimally adequate education for our children, and invest in real workforce development that connects our people with the jobs of tomorrow.”

Smith is one of two Democrats seeking his party’s nomination for governor this year. He is opposed by Charleston businessman Phil Noble.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

