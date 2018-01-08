Rick Quinn
Rick Quinn
Rick Quinn

Politics & Government

Who will replace SC lawmaker after guilty plea?

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

January 08, 2018 03:52 PM

Five Republicans and a third-party candidate have filed to run for the S.C. House seat once held by Rick Quinn after the Lexington County Republican resigned and entered a guilty plea in the State House corruption probe.

Former legislative staffer Joel Deason, Lexington 1 school board member Anne Marie Green, small business owner Alan Ray, attorney Michael Weaver and businessman Chris Wooten filed to run for the GOP nomination. Filing ended Saturday.

The District 69 seat is in a heavily Republican area, and the GOP primary race is expected to be competitive.

Quinn resigned Dec. 13 as part of a plea deal in the ongoing State House corruption probe. His father, S.C. political kingmaker Richard Quinn, also agreed to testify to the State Grand Jury investigating legislative misconduct. Quinn’s First Impressions company agreed to pay a $3,000 fine for failing to register as a lobbyist.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The five GOP candidates will face off in a Feb. 27 primary. If no one wins a majority, the top two will face off in a March 13 runoff.

The winner of the Republican primary will face A.J. Blues, who filed as a Libertarian candidate, in the May 1 general election.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Wine and dined: How big businesses pamper our lawmakers

    Beer conferences, fit bits and "peace pipes" - SC lawmakers received gifts, trips and meals from big businesses in 2016 worth over a quarter million dollars.

Wine and dined: How big businesses pamper our lawmakers

Wine and dined: How big businesses pamper our lawmakers 1:08

Wine and dined: How big businesses pamper our lawmakers
Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale? 1:07

Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale?
Save on your 2018 taxes by hanging onto your gas receipts 1:13

Save on your 2018 taxes by hanging onto your gas receipts

View More Video