GOP candidate for governor wants SC to have fewer school districts

Republican gubernatorial hopeful John Warren of Greenville said Tuesday he favors consolidating school districts in order to save administrative costs.
Warren, a 38-year-old former Marine infantryman, introduced himself at a meeting of the Spartanburg County Republican Women at the Grapevine Restaurant in Boiling Springs.
Warren said South Carolina is “dead last in education” and that he favors school choice. He also said neighboring Greenville County has had success in cutting administrative costs by consolidating all of its school districts into one several years ago, and that other counties should follow suit.
When asked whether Spartanburg County should consolidate its seven school districts, he said, “I’m not saying Spartanburg has to be part of it.”
Never miss a local story.
Last year, three Republican state representatives introduced a bill that would have required all of the state’s 46 counties to each be made up of only one school district by July 1, 2019. Fifteen counties across the state have multiple school districts, including Spartanburg County.
But local lawmakers opposed it, saying each of the seven districts here have been successful having their own identity and all cooperate with each other.
Another effort afoot in Columbia would require the state’s smallest districts to consolidate, though that wouldn’t affect any of the Spartanburg County districts.
Warren last month became the fifth Republican to announce his candidacy for governor, joining incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, Catherine Templeton and Yancey McGill.
The filing period begins Friday and the primary will be June 12.
Warren is founder and CEO of Lima One Capital, a mortgage finance company.
He served four years in the Marine Corps and in March 2006 was deployed to Iraq, where he spent seven months conducting combat operations. In total, he led more than 300 combat missions.
He graduated with a bachelor of arts degree from Washington and Lee University and a master’s in business administration from New York University’s Stern School of Business.
He and his wife Courtney live in Greenville and have two sons.
Warren said he would fight corruption in Columbia, impose term limits on politicians, and end no-bid contracts and require every state contract be awarded through competitive bidding.
He said he would support reforming the state tax code to lower taxes and eliminate special interest tax breaks.
Comments