2 more candidates announce for Trey Gowdy's seat in Congress

Two more candidates say they will join the increasingly crowded race in South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District to succeed outgoing Republican U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy.
Barry Bell, a political newcomer from Campobello, will face off against fellow Republicans Josh Kimbrell, Mark Burns, Jordan Brown and state Rep. Dan Hamilton in the June 12 GOP primary. Democrat Brandon Brown is seeking his party’s nomination against JT Davis, Chris Chastain, Lee Turner and Will Morin.
The 4th Congressional District covers Greenville and Spartanburg counties.
Bell, 43, said if he was elected he would work to end the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. He said he would oppose all tax increases, fight for a balanced budget, ask for a audit of the Federal Reserve, protect the life of the unborn, protect the country’s borders and support immigration reform.
“With our current representative retiring, I have a very narrow window to make my case on a full range of issues,” Bell said in a statement.
Bell attended East Tennessee State University, where he earned a degree in political science. After high school, he served four years in the U.S. Marines. In 2006, Bell earned a commission in the U.S. Army and was part of the military intelligence branch.
Bell was deployed to Afghanistan in the Kandahar province and left the U.S. Army in 2010 as a captain. Bell works as an information-technology project manager for an accounting firm.
Brown, a Greenville native who worked on Joe Biden’s 2008 presidential campaign in South Carolina, also ran for Congress in 2004. He greeted supporters Tuesday night at Spartanburg's Beacon Drive-In.
“This is our first official event,” said Brown, 42. “I am a native of the Upstate and grew up in Greenville County and was educated in public school system and my family has been in small business all my life.”
Brown previously worked at Jackson State University, the fourth-largest historically black college in the nation, and was senior vice president of institutional advancement at Paine College, his alma mater.
Some of Brown’s top issues are creating new jobs across the district, working to improve the lives of local veterans, and increasing research and funding in the medical, cybersecurity and infrastructure fields.
