What SC governor hopefuls say about students protesting gun violence

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster is taking heat for saying Wednesday's student walkout in protest of gun violence and to remember 17 Florida school shooting victims was "shameful" — a criticism the Columbia Republican said he was aiming at the grassroots advocacy group that helped organize the protests.
But two of McMaster's rivals for the GOP nomination for governor — Mount Pleasant attorney Catherine Templeton and Greenville real-estate lender John Warren — also disagree with the walkout, echoing conservative criticism of youth for calling for gun-control measures after the mass slaying.
However, not all the candidates for S.C. governor are criticizing the protests.
Republican Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant of Anderson "respects everyone's First Amendment rights," his spokesperson said Thursday.
The three Democratic candidates for governor also support the students.
However, criticizing the student protests and blaming liberals for the walkouts are popular stances among conservatives and could bode well for the Republican candidates in the upcoming GOP primary.
As state Sen. Greg Gregory, R-Lancaster, tweeted, "What’s gained by criticism of Parkland related school walkouts? To paraphrase a line from the movie, Wall Street, the bad thing about primaries is they cause you to become who you don’t want to be."
At the end of a Facebook video Tuesday, Templeton gave her audience some advice, saying youth may not grasp what it means to protest guns by walking out of class.
"If your kids are going to public school like mine ... try to explain to them that while the Constitution is important and empathy is even more important, walking out because you are protesting guns is maybe not something that people understand at 13 and 14 (years old) and not appropriate for our schools to endorse," she said in the video.
Asked by The State at what age young people should be allowed to protest, Templeton spokesperson Mark Powell did not answer. Instead, he accused the protesting students of being "manipulated" by "liberals."
“Liberals enjoyed their moment in the spotlight Wednesday when they manipulated the idealism and empathy of children for a political purpose," Powell said.
Greenville businessman Warren "disagrees with the walkout," a campaign spokesman said, declining to say why.
Former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill, who also is seeking the GOP nomination, would not say whether he supported or opposed the student walkout. Instead, he called for a zero tolerance policy when it comes to school threats.
The three Democratic candidates for governor all supported the walkout. Some also panned McMaster.
Florence attorney Marguerite Willis tweeted Thursday that she could not sleep because she was thinking about McMaster's comments: "@henrymcmaster needs to read the First Amendment and then he has to go."
"He couldn't be more in the pocket of the NRA than to call kids protesting shameful," Charleston businessman Phil Noble said Thursday.
"Our students have a voice and they will be heard!" Democratic state Rep. James Smith tweeted Wednesday.
McMaster: Students exploited
McMaster said students were taken advantage of by a "left-wing group" that organized the walkout.
Women's March Youth Empower is the advocacy group credited with encouraging students and educators across the country to organize walkouts Wednesday.
"Sounds like a protest to me," McMaster said Wednesday. "It's not a memorial. It's certainly not a prayer service. It's a political statement by a left-wing group, and it's shameful."
The comments drew scorn from a Marjory Stoneman Douglas student who tweeted at McMaster, saying the governor would be voted out of office and outlived by students like him.
S.C. Democrats also panned the governor on social media. "When a 17 year old has more common sense and a better understanding of what it means to be an American than our Governor!!!" former S.C. Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison tweeted.
On Thursday, McMaster spokesperson Brian Symmes said the governor thinks it is extremely important "that every South Carolinian knows they have the constitutional right to express their opinions in public. However, he also believes that it’s shameful when adults exploit innocent students’ fears and concerns merely to further the left-wing agenda of a radical political organization. "
What students should do instead, McMaster said Wednesday, is "to pray, to hope for the families of those who were slain."
They could have a prayer service or similar activities, "and if they do walk out, I hope there would be prayers involved. That's very important."
