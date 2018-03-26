South Carolina sides with Trump in lawsuit against California to ensure public safety

President Donald Trump has another ally in its lawsuit against California — South Carolina.
On Monday, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson joined a coalition of 18 states which to fight California and its sanctuary cities policy.
The 18 state coalition filed a friend-of-the-court brief supporting the Trump administration’s lawsuit against California over state laws that intentionally obstruct the federal government’s ability to enforce the nation’s immigration law, according to Wilson.
“I’ve spent my career fighting to uphold the rule of law while California’s sanctuary cities policy thumbs its nose at the rule of law,” Wilson said in a news release. “States cannot be allowed to ignore federal laws they don’t like, especially when doing so puts public safety at risk.”
Never miss a local story.
Wilson said South Carolina lawmakers are considering bills that would require cities and counties to submit annual reports confirming that they are following federal immigration laws.
Wilson joined the friend-of-the-court brief by the attorneys general of Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Governor Phil Bryant of the State of Mississippi, and Paul R. LePage, Governor of Maine.
Comments