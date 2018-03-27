Your power bill could be cut 13 percent without risking SCE&G bankruptcy, study finds

S.C. lawmakers could slash SCE&G's power bills at least 13 percent without forcing the embattled power company into bankruptcy, a new study commissioned by the state Senate says.
Even more could be cut from SCE&G's electric rates — which rose nine times over the past decade to bankroll a now-abandoned nuclear construction project — if the utility reduces its payouts to shareholders and cuts other costs, according to the March 22 analysis by Bates White Economic Consulting.
The Washington, D.C.-based firm's report could become a playbook for the Senate as it debates a proposal to temporarily block SCE&G from continuing to charge its customers $37 million per month for the failed V.C. Summer project.
It aims to answer a question nearly everyone in South Carolina's energy debate is asking: How much can lawmakers strip out of SCE&G's highest-in-the-region power bills without financially crippling the utility. SCE&G and its parent company, SCANA, were darlings of the Palmetto State's business community before quitting the Summer project last July after racking up nearly $5 billion in debt.
The House's response to that question, a proposal that passed on Jan. 31, would slash SCE&G power bills by about 18 percent until the courts can decide who should pay for the Summer project. That plan would eliminate the entire portion of bills now earmarked for the useless reactors in Fairfield County, and would cut 5 percentage points more from SCE&G's rates than the 13 percent Bates White is recommending.
But some senators have voiced concern the House proposal is unconstitutional or could leave SCE&G in shambles.
While it doesn't consider the legality of the proposal, which SCE&G has threatened to fight in court, the Bates White study could offer more ammunition to lawmakers who are skeptical of SCE&G's claim that slashing its electric rates would force the utility into bankruptcy.
A mid-January report from the S.C. Office of Regulatory Staff, the state agency that polices utilities, estimated that there is only a 35-percent chance that SCE&G would file for bankruptcy if lawmakers sliced the nuclear surcharge from its rates — depriving the company of about $445 million a year in revenue.
But SCE&G challenged that proposal as "wrong and misleading," and S.C. senators said they wanted more concrete answers before voting to cut SCE&G's rates.
After reviewing SCANA and SCE&G's publicly available financial information, Bates White concluded lawmakers could pass a law removing 13 percent of SCE&G's nuclear surcharge, leaving 5 percent, "without significantly increasing the likelihood of insolvency."
SCANA could make up for the lost revenue by reducing the quarterly dividends it pays to shareholders, delaying any major construction projects and tightening its spending on "non-essential items," the firm wrote in a 58-page presentation.
SCANA paid out $319 million in dividends to its shareholders in 2017 — $120 million of it directly attributable to the nuclear project.
The Cayce-based company's payouts to shareholders have grown faster than its revenue streams, Bates White wrote. SCANA's dividend-to-revenue ratio now is higher than 75 percent of similar utilities, the report stated.
“Dividend reductions are the expected response by any corporation to financial difficulties since equity investors take on that risk in exchange for the opportunity to earn a higher return,” Bates White wrote.
SCANA's stock is widely held in South Carolina and the Midlands, particularly among its thousands of employees and retirees.
The firm noted two other cases where utilities have reduced their payouts to shareholders. In both cases, the companies' stock prices immediately dropped.
Ameren Corp., a utility company based in St. Louis, cut its dividends in February 2009 in response to the Great Recession and rising costs for power companies. It also cut its construction spending by $800 million. The company's stock price dropped 17 percent in a single day, but the move was described as "a conservative, prudent and credit positive action" by Moody's Investors Service, a credit rating agency.
Ultimately, Bates White wrote, the move brought Ameren’s once-high dividends in line with other similar utilities and saved $215 million a year. Ameren’s credit rating stabilized over the next five years and ultimately rose.
Bates White also referenced Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s decision last December to suspend its quarterly dividend in response to potential legal liability after California's recent wildfires. The San Francisco-based company's stock price sank 14 percent, but Moody's applauded the cash-saving move.
Bates White rejected SCE&G's argument that a rate cut imposed by lawmakers would throw the utility's balance sheet out of whack, breaking loan agreements and setting off a domino effect that would land the company in bankruptcy court.
Even the full, 18-percent rate cut would not raise a key SCE&G debt ratio high enough to trigger the first domino in that chain, Bates White found.
Bates White's report noted SCANA last year had investment banks Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital Markets study how a 9.75 percent rate cut would affect the utility. The utility considered that cut as the deepest it could withstand without being downgraded to junk status by credit rating agencies.
On its website, Bates White says it advises law firms, Fortune 500 companies and government agencies.
