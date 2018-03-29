SC Senate may still slash SCE&G’s power bills, just not until next month

The S.C. Senate Thursday pushed back a vote on a 13-percent cut to SCE&G’s power bills, a delay that Senate leaders hinted will give the utility and its potential buyer, Virginia-based Dominion Energy, a chance to offer a better deal to S.C. power customers.
Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, and Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington, say the rate-slash proposal — aimed at lowering power bills that inflated by $27 a month to bankroll SCE&G’s failed V.C. Summer nuclear project — has enough votes to pass the Senate when the upper chamber reconvenes on April 10.
But Massey said any vote on Thursday would have been filibustered by state Sen. Brad Hutto, an Orangeburg Democrat who contends the plan to lower SCE&G’s electric rates is unconstitutional and would lead to higher power bills in the long run.
Hutto confirmed he would have tried to hold up the bill Thursday.
Never miss a local story.
“Certainly, I would have done that today," he said. "I don’t think it deserves a half-day’s attention with only two senators getting a chance to speak.”
Putting off the Senate vote until next month gives SCE&G and Dominion time to “do the right thing,” Massey said, adding he is willing to listen if the companies can make a better offer.
“If they don’t, I think you’ll see movement when we come back,” said Massey, who co-chaired the special Senate committee that investigated the failed Summer expansion.
"We believe our proposal is the best path forward to help resolve South Carolina’s energy and economic crisis resulting from the failed VC Summer project," Dominion spokesman Chet Wade said in an emailed statement. "It provides a permanent and sure solution with cash payments, rate reductions and debt elimination. No other option does that.”
The Senate was expected to take a final vote on the rate-cut proposal Thursday after a spirited, five-hour debate Wednesday that ended with the majority of the chamber agreeing to knock about $19 per month off the average SCE&G customer's bill.
That debate ended after 9 p.m. Wednesday, and senators weren't eager to kick off another lengthy debate on the Thursday before Good Friday, Setzler said.
“There’s a number of amendments on the desk. I don’t remember how many exactly," Setzler said. "There’s an indication that there may be some very lengthy discussion.
About 18 percent – or $27 – of the typical SCE&G customer’s power bill now goes toward paying off the useless Summer reactors, which SCE&G and Santee Cooper abandoned last July after nearly a decade of construction and $9 billion spent.
The Senate proposal would wipe out most of that nuclear surcharge – leaving about $8 per month.
But the Senate's proposal faces opposition from more than SCE&G and Dominion.
House leaders said Thursday the lower chamber likely won’t accept any proposal that allows SCE&G to continuing charging its customers for the project, echoing Gov. Henry McMaster’s veto threat.
The House would be willing to take the Senate to a conference committee to negotiate lower bills even further, House Majority Leader Gary Simrill said.
“The governor and the House are solidly aligned at (lowering the nuclear surcharge to) zero,” the York Republican said. “There is no reason the ratepayers of South Carolina should have to pay anything more for V.C. Summer.”
Meanwhile, Virginia-based Dominion Energy has said it will withdraw its $14.6 billion offer for SCANA – which included a $10-a-month rate cut and $1,000 refunds for some SCE&G customers – if lawmakers meddle with SCE&G’s power bills.
Comments