SC congressman says it's God's 'intelligent design' to drill for oil

Since South Carolina isn't going to get any energy from a failed nuclear project, one Upstate congressman says it's part of God's "intelligent design" that the Palmetto State can tap offshore oil reserves instead.
"I’m a Christian, I believe in intelligent design and I also understand that when we’re talking about oil or fossil fuels in general," U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens, told a Lander University audience on Wednesday, according to the Greenwood Index-Journal. "God gave us the ability to discover there are resources known as fossil fuels inside the Earth that we can extract."
Duncan told the Greenwood crowd that expanding oil drilling is the key to ensuring American energy independence in the future, and boosting fossil fuels will benefit South Carolina in particular.
Because the planned V.C. Summer nuclear project that would have produced energy for South Carolinians was abandoned last summer, Duncan wants to see that potential energy replaced with natural gas.
Never miss a local story.
“As South Carolinians, we were planning to meet our future electrical needs to run the engines of our economy based on nuclear power generation," Duncan said. "That’s no longer in the mix so going forward... We’re going to have to replace that with something, and I believe what the state will do is look to natural-gas fired generators.”
Plans by President Donald Trump to open the Atlantic coast to oil drilling has drawn opposition from South Carolina politicians, including statewide officials like Trump ally and S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and coastal Republicans like fellow Rep. Mark Sanford.
But Duncan said South Carolina can learn from the example of Western states with strong oil and natural-gas industries.
“They weathered it (the Great Recession) because they were producing energy during that time and continued to export the energy," Duncan said.
Duncan also denied being a “climate denier,” saying he believes global temperatures have changed over time, but that human beings are not directly responsible.
Comments