Former Democratic nominee running for same SC seat - this time as a Republican

The last Democrat to run in a coastal S.C. congressional district is taking another shot at the seat, with a twist.
On Friday, 2016 Democratic nominee Dimitri Cherny filed to run again in the 1st District — as a Republican.
In a release, Cherny said he made the switch because "the power of gerrymandering" made running as a Democrat too difficult.
"It doesn’t matter how much you raise and spend on a campaign if voters only vote for the political party, not for the candidate,” Cherny said.
He added, "The wise South Carolina state legislators of the mid-1960’s gave the citizens of South Carolina a most excellent tool to overthrow political stagnation and corruption — open primary elections.”
Cherny will face incumbent Rep. Mark Sanford, R-Charleston, who defeated Cherny by more than 20 points two years ago, and state Rep. Katie Arrington, R-Dorchester, in the Republican primary.
Cherny is an odd choice for a Republican primary. When he was running as a Democrat, Cherny got left-wing Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' face tattooed on his arm.
He also garnered headlines for introducing legislation to find "Planet B," a habitable planet that humanity can colonize in case an apocalyptic event ends life on Earth.
This will be Cherny's third run in the district. In 2014, he ran a write-in campaign for Congress.
Democrats in the Charleston-centered district will still have a choice between Joe Cunningham and Toby Smith, both of Charleston. Both parties' primaries will be on June 12.
