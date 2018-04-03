SC race for Congress among nation's most crowded

The race for the seat that U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy is giving up will be one of the nation's most crowded congressional contests this year.
A total of 19 candidates have filed to run in South Carolina's 4th Congressional District, which includes Greenville and Spartanburg. That is just shy of the 22 candidates who competed in a March 6 primary for an open U.S. House of Representatives seat in Texas.
Easley pastor Mark Burns, a Republican who listed his campaign address in Greenville, was the last candidate to file to run in the 4th Congressional District race. He submitted his paperwork in Columbia at 9:48 a.m. Friday, just over two hours before the two-week candidate-filing period ended at noon.
Burns will compete against a dozen other Republicans in the June 12 GOP primary. The other Republican candidates include Dan Albert of Greenville, Barry Bell of Campobello, former state Sen. Lee Bright of Spartanburg, Stephen H. Brown of Greenville, James Epley of Greenville, state Rep. Dan Hamilton of Greenville, Josh Kimbrell of Greenville, John Marshall Mosser of Greenville, Shannon Pierce of Greenville, Justin David Sanders of Greenville, Claude Schimd of Greenville and state Sen. William Timmons of Greenville.
Five Democrats filed to run for 4th Congressional District seat. They are Brandon Brown of Taylors, J.T. Davis of Simpsonville, Eric Graben of Greenville, Will Morin of Simpsonville and Doris Lee Turner of Greenville. They also will compete in a June 12 primary.
The Democratic and Republican nominees will compete in the Nov. 6 general election against American Party candidate Guy Furay.
Gowdy announced Jan. 31 that he would return to South Carolina to resume his legal career instead of seeking a fifth term.
"I have never seen anything like this," said David Woodard, a retired Clemson University political scientist who is serving as a consultant for Hamilton's campaign. "The voters are going to be so confused."
The 4th District is the second most Republican of the state's seven congressional districts, trailing only the neighboring 3rd District, according to the Cook Political Report's Partisan Voting District.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, a Republican from Laurens, is seeking a fifth term in the 3rd District, which includes part of Greenville and all of Anderson, Oconee and Pickens counties. Two Democrats, Mary Geren of Anderson and Hosea Cleveland of Seneca, and American Party candidate Dave Moore of Salem are running against Duncan.
Statewide races
The race for South Carolina governor also will be a crowded contest. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and eight other candidates filed to compete in that race.
McMcaster will face four challengers in the Republican primary: Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant of Anderson, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill of Kingstree, Catherine Templeton of Mt. Pleasant and John Warren of Greenville. The Democratic candidates for governor include Phil Noble of Charleston, state Rep. James Smith of Columbia and Marguerite Willis, who listed a Columbia address. American Party candidate Martin Barry also filed to run for governor.
Three Republicans and a Democrat are challenging incumbent GOP Secretary of State Mark Hammond. His Republican challengers include Nelson Faerber of Greenville, state Rep. Joshua Putnam of Piedmont and Kerry Wood of Inman. The Democratic candidate is Marvin T. Whittenburg of Columbia.
Attorney General Alan WIlson has two Republican challengers, state Rep. Todd Atwater of Lexington and William Herlong of Greenville. Democrat Constance Anastopoulo of Charleston also is running for attorney general.
Democrat Rosalyn Glenn of Glenn of Columbia and American Party candidate Sarah Work of York are running against incumbent Republican State Treasurer Curtis Loftis.
Republican Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers is being challenged by Green Party candidate David Edmond of Columbia and United Citizens candidate Chris Nelums of Columbia.
Republican State Superintendent of Education Molly Mitchell Spearman is being challenged by Democrat Israel Romero of Taylors.
Republican Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom is unopposed.
