This Republican says he'll spend big on his bid for governor. How much does he make?

John Warren and his wife gave half of their gross adjusted income to charities in 2014, 2015 and 2016 while Lt. Gov. Bryant reported a $61,000 business loss in 2016.
Those are the highlights from tax returns that the two Upstate Republican candidates for governor released this week.
Bryant, a former state senator who is president of Bryant Pharmacy and Supply in Anderson, provided his federal tax returns from 2010 to 2016. Warren, who is a Greenville businessman, provided his returns from 2014 to 2016.
Incumbent GOP Gov. Henry McMaster opened up 16 years of state and federal tax records to inspection by reporters in March 2017, several weeks after he replaced former Gov. Nikki Haley.
Five other candidates for governor — Republicans Catherine Templeton and Yancey McGill, Democrats James Smith and Phil Noble, and American Party candidate Martin Barry — indicated that they intend to release their personal tax information soon. A spokesman for Democratic candidate Marguerite Willis said he would "follow up" on a request for her tax records.
The willingness of candidates to provide their tax information has come under heightened scrutiny since Donald Trump in 2016 became the first major-party presidential nominee in more than 40 years who refused to release his tax returns. The Republican president still has not released them, citing an ongoing audit.
The Associated Press reported last month that the three Republicans running for governor in Pennsylvania said they would not release copies of their tax returns.
Warren's returns
According to the forms released by his campaign, Warren and his wife Courtney had a combined adjusted gross income of slightly more than $1.4 million between 2014 and 2016. They made more than $700,000 in charitable contributions during the same three-year period.
Their charitable gifts included the fair-market value of land donated to conservation groups that are seeking to preserve open space in the state's Midlands and Grand Strand, as well as cash contributions to their Greenville church, Downtown Presbyterian Church, according to Warren's campaign manger, Taylor Hall.
After subtracting charitable gifts and other deductions, the Warrens had a taxable income of $136,276 in 2014, $273,592 in 2015 and $158,949 in 2016, according to their returns.
They paid $38,634 in federal taxes in 2014, or about 28 percent of their taxable income. The couple paid $91,509 in 2015, or about 33 percent of their taxable income. Their payments totaled $44,392 in 2016, or nearly 28 percent of their taxable income.
A Marine veteran who served in Iraq, John Warren is the founder of Lima One Capital, a specialty mortgage finance company based in downtown Greenville. Since its creation in 2010, Lima One Capital has grown into one of the largest lenders for residential real-estate investors and home builders, according to the company's website. The company has raised more than $1 billion in capital from institutional investors and has more than 80 full-time employees.
Bryant's returns
Bryant reported a $61,045 business loss at Bryant Pharmacy and Supply on the 2016 federal tax return that he and his wife Ann filed.
In a text message Wednesday, he said the loss was caused by "insurance reimbursements that were not paid until the following year."
Factoring in the business loss, Bryant and his wife had a gross adjusted income of $96,225 in 2016. After subtracting nearly $15,000 in gifts to charity and other deductions, they had a taxable income of $45,494. They owed $3,853 in federal taxes, which is about 8 percent of their taxable income.
The 2016 return showed that the Bryants received a $19,931 refund and applied another $5,100 to their 2017 estimated tax after making federal tax payments of $28,884 for the year.
Between 2010 and 2015, the couple's gross adjusted income ranged from $137,926 to $242,098, according to their federal tax returns. Their annual charitable contributions during the same six-year period ranged from $11,876 to $88,742.
The Bryants' federal tax payments ranged from a low of $11,167 in 2014 to a peak of $58,835 in 2013. These payments ranged from 13 percent to 24 percent of their taxable income, according to their returns.
