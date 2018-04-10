The only Republican woman running for SC governor opposes an equal pay law, abortion

Speaking Tuesday to a group of mostly women activists, Catherine Templeton said as governor she would sign any bill that stops abortions and would not support any mandates on employers to ensure they are paying women fairly.
The only woman seeking the Republican nomination for governor, Templeton said she refused recommended tests to determine if one of her twins should be aborted to save the other, and she once took a step back from her legal career to focus on her children.
Her secretary, who made a lot less money than Templeton and decided to quit to be with her child, inspired Templeton to do the same, she said, adding, "Women have choices."
Asked whether the same held true for single mothers, Templeton said: "I think their choices are harder."
Templeton was one of four gubernatorial hopefuls who participated in a gubernatorial forum hosted on Equal Pay Day by WREN, the the Women's Rights and Empowerment Network.
Republican Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant of Anderson and Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls James Smith, a Richland state representative, and Marguerite Willis, a Florence anti-trust attorney and the only woman seeking her party's nomination, also participated.
The candidates each took questions on women's issues that gauged their positions on abortion, contraception access, equal pay and workplace accommodations for new mothers, pay for S.C. teachers, who are largely made up of women, and diversity in the workplace.
