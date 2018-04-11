After narrow vote, abortions after rape, incest still covered in SC state health plan

The S.C. Senate Wednesday debated, then narrowly voted against a proposal that would have blocked the state health plan from covering abortions for victims of rape or incest.
The 23-19 vote to kill Republican state Sen. Richard Cash's budget amendment came minutes after Senate Democrats threatened to hold up the entire the state budget to defeat it.
It followed a vigorous debate in which Cash — who also has proposed outlawing all abortions in South Carolina — declared state taxpayers should not be made to pay for the killing of unborn children.
The Anderson Republican — arguably the Legislature's staunchest pro-life advocate — also invoked the story of a 16-year-old girl who was impregnated by a 33-year-old man but kept the baby, later calling her son the "biggest blessing of my life."
State Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, threatened a filibuster to kill the proposal. He chastised his Senate colleagues for even allowing a debate on Cash's proposal.
Hutto said the proposal would have especially affected the children of S.C. state employees who can't afford to pay for abortions after horrific crimes.
“We’re going to force that 12-year-old to have that child whether she wants to or not," Hutto said of the proposal.
It is unclear how many abortions for victims of rape or incest are paid for by the state health plan each year, as the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control does not keep that data.
