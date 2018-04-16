Two Democrats running for SC governor close in cash to spend as June primary nears

Two Democrats running for S.C. governor are entering the primary campaign's homestretch close in cash left to spend.
Democratic state Rep. James Smith raised $403,079 from January through March, leaving him with $622,415 to spend in his bid to win his party's nomination.
Florence anti-trust attorney Marguerite Willis reported raising $598,055 in 2018's first quarter and finishing March with $542,458 left to spend. The most recent Democratic candidate to enter the race, Willis herself has given about $178,000 toward her campaign and also took out a $300,000 loan.
The quarterly fundraising report for Charleston business consultant Phil Noble, also seeking the Democratic nomination for governor, was not yet available online as of Monday morning.
Campaign finance reports were due Tuesday at midnight. Some campaigns reported having technical difficulties filing their reports online with the State Ethics Commission.
