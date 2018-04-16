How competitive is Upstate SC Congress race in latest cash haul?

The two leading candidates in a tight Upstate race for Congress are still close in the cash race.
In the latest fundraising totals available Monday, both incumbent Republican Rep. Ralph Norman and Democratic challenger Archie Parnell had reasons to cheer.
Norman finished ahead in total contributions for the first three months of 2018, taking in $323,048 to the $306,000 reported by Parnell's campaign.
But the Sumter Democrat had $415,000 in cash on hand after the first quarter, versus the $407,704.75 Norman has to spend.
This year's race is a rematch between the two, after Norman won a 3-point victory over Parnell in a 2017 special election. By the end of 2017, Parnell boasted a lead in fundraising after deciding to make a second try in South Carolina's 5th District. Parnell's camp said the candidate had outraised the incumbent by $150,000 this cycle.
"We are truly blessed by the outpouring of grassroots support we have received so far in this campaign," Parnell said in a statement. "I am incredibly grateful that so many people have placed their faith and trust in me to bring some common-sense leadership back to Washington."
Norman's campaign did not immediately release a statement on Monday's fundraising total.
Parnell still faces a test from three other Democratic candidates in a June 12 primary. Steven Lough, a professional clown running for the Democratic nomination, reported raising $5,858 in the first quarter, all but $818 of which came from his own pockets.
Mark Ali and Sidney Moore had yet to report fundraising totals to the Federal Election Commission on Monday.
The 5th District is centered on York County and the Charlotte suburbs in the north-central part of the state, but reaches down to the Midlands in portions of Fairfield, Kershaw, Newberry and Sumter counties.
The seat was one of the more recent South Carolina districts to flip from Republican to Democrat. John Spratt, D-York, held the seat until 2010, when he lost to Mick Mulvaney, R-Indian Land. Mulvaney held the seat until last year, when he resigned to be become White House budget director under President Donald Trump.
