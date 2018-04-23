WWE's Linda McMahon will lay the smack down on Columbia next week

The former head of World Wrestling Entertainment will be speaking in Columbia next week.
Linda McMahon will serve as the keynote speaker at the Salute to Small Business on May 2 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.
Part business exhibition, part recognition of local business advocates and entrepreneurs, the salute is sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration, the group McMahon was named to head by President Donald Trump.
The S.C. Chamber of Commerce and the state Department of Commerce will also be on hand to recognize "the state’s best entrepreneurs, most dedicated business advocates, and top small business lenders" during the afternoon luncheon, a press release says.
Before joining the Trump administration, McMahon was best known to wrestling fans as the longtime president and CEO of the company behind WrestleMania and other pro-wrestling events. She also twice ran as a Republican for the U.S. Senate seat in her home state of Connecticut.
Tickets to the event are available for $50 on the event's website.
Comments