For first time in years, SC could hire lawyer to fight utilities' rate hikes

Two proposals aimed at strengthening South Carolina's utility watchdogs after the state's $9 billion nuclear construction fiasco are headed to the state Senate floor, where they will need just one more vote to become law.
But the bills, passed months ago by the S.C. House before stalling in the Senate, may fall victim to the legislative calendar, which has just five business days left. A Democratic filibuster of a proposed "dismemberment" abortion ban up for debate in the Senate could take up the rest of the session, killing bills that still need to pass the General Assembly's upper chamber.
If passed, the proposals would give S.C. power customers — for the first time since 2004 — an attorney fighting for them in utility rate-hike cases. Lawmakers have proposed bringing back the "consumer advocate" after Cayce-based SCE&G was able to win nine rate hikes in less than a decade from the S.C. Public Service Commission in order to bankroll the doomed V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project.
SCE&G and state-owned Santee Cooper quit that project last July after years of construction delays and cost overruns. SCE&G's 700,000 electric customers have paid more than $2 billion so far for the project in the form of higher power bills. The typical SCE&G household continues to pay about $27 per month for the useless reactors.
State lawmakers got rid of the consumer advocate's office in 2004 as part of a larger utility reform effort.
The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday also voted to toughen the Office of Regulatory Staff — the agency that polices utilities — by removing its requirement to protect utilities' finances, and by giving it subpoena power to demand documents from those companies.
In the months after the nuclear project's abandonment, Regulatory Staff told lawmakers it sometimes was conflicted by its dual mission of looking out for both S.C. power customers and the utilities that want to charge them more.
S.C. legislators also have been concerned that Regulatory Staff hasn't gotten access to important information and utility documents needed to brief the Public Service Commission before it decides on major rate hike cases. That includes the February 2016 Bechtel Corp. report, a third-party study that diagnosed critical problems with the Summer project more than a year before its abandonment, but was promptly hidden from regulators by SCE&G.
It also includes information ORS could seek from SCE&G, Bechtel and the project's lead contractor, Westinghouse, about the failed nuclear venture ahead of a Public Service Commission decision later this year on who must pay for the remaining billions of dollars in nuclear construction debt.
“ORS can’t issue a subpoena. They can’t get stuff other than what SCE&G wants to voluntarily give up,” said Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield. “We’ve got to give ORS more teeth.”
Lawmakers also are seeking to give the PSC, which sets utility rates, more input on how to make their decision on who should pay for the abandoned project.
The Senate committee Tuesday passed a proposal defining the terms "prudence" and "imprudence" for the PSC. If passed, the commission's members will use those definitions to evaluate SCE&G's actions in managing the project.
The S.C. House had narrowly tailored those definitions in its proposal to include examples that fit SCE&G's actions in managing the nuclear debacle and withholding the Bechtel report from state regulators.
But the Senate dropped those examples, after some debate, because of concerns that SCE&G's attorneys could challenge the new law as explicitly instructing the PSC to rule against SCE&G's proposed rates.
"If you’ve done the wrong, you can’t then benefit from the outcome," said Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, R-Georgetown, who argued in favor of leaving those examples in the definition. "Tell me how we’re inconsistent here.”
Massey replied that SCE&G lawyers could argue lawmakers are stacking the deck against their company.
“You give them a definition of imprudence and then let them make a decision," Massey said. "Let them make a finding.”
