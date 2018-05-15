FBI agents flock to VC Summer site as part of probe into SC's failed nuclear project

FBI agents and U.S. Department of Justice officials were in Jenkinsville last week, surveying the abandoned V.C. Summer nuclear construction as part of the ongoing federal investigation into the failed project.
It is unclear exactly what those federal agents — up to 19 of them, according to a state agency — were doing at the Fairfield County site, which SCE&G and Santee Cooper abandoned last July after nearly a decade of work that cost $9 billion.
But their presence shows the federal probe into the project’s failure is ongoing, if quiet.
The visit from the FBI and Justice Department was documented by the S.C. Office of Regulatory Staff, the agency that polices utilities. According to a weekly site update the agency posted to its website Tuesday afternoon, up to 19 FBI agents were expected to inspect the site.
The agency confirmed Tuesday the agents visited the site last week, with some federal officials remaining through Monday.
SCE&G had not responded to a request for comment by 5:40 p.m. Tuesday. A spokeswoman for Santee Cooper referred questions to SCE&G, saying the Cayce-based power company controls access to the Summer construction site.
Abandoned after years of cost overruns and construction delays, the Summer project has cost SCE&G customers $2 billion in higher power bills that were raised to pay for it. Those customers still are paying, on average, about $27 a month on their power bills for the useless, unfinished reactors.
Santee Cooper customers, meanwhile, have paid more than $530 million for the reactors and continue to pay about $5 a month in higher power bills toward the project.
A federal grand jury has been investigating the project since at least last September, but that investigation has been mostly quiet thus far.
In December, sources told The State that federal agents were looking into whether SCE&G's parent company, SCANA, had failed to reveal significant information about the faltering project to investors, and whether SCANA's actions constitute fraud or securities violations.
Under law, publicly traded companies like SCANA are required to disclose matters that could affect their stock prices. SCANA's stock price has tanked since abandoning the Summer project, losing half its value — worth billions — over the last year.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also has subpoenaed records from SCANA.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the failed project in a separate state probe.
