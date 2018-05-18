SC governor's race hopeful Warren launches ads slamming 'corrupt political insiders'

Republican governor’s race hopeful John Warren is hitting the airwaves again.
The Greenville businessman on Friday released a third statewide TV ad, this time blaming “politicians” in state government “who can’t even solve basic problems” before they snowball into disasters.
Warren, who entered the five-way GOP primary race in February, also published a radio ad highlighting frustrations over South Carolina’s crumbling roads and bridges – which S.C. lawmakers last year passed a gas-tax hike to fix.
“As governor, I’ll stop the corrupt political insiders who misspend our money,” Warren says in the radio spot. “I’ll eliminate the Department of Transportation bureaucracy to fix our roads and bridges quickly, and I’ll take power away from the politicians who raised our gas taxes but have nothing to show for it. State government shouldn’t make you late for work or dinner with your family.”
Warren’s campaign would not disclose exactly how much it paid for the ads, saying it is spending six figures on the TV ad buy and five figures to publish the radio spot.
The radio ad will be targeted to listeners in the Lowcountry, where many drivers now face an hours-long commute because of the Wando bridge closure.
Four of the five Republicans in the June 12 primary have released TV ads. Gov. Henry McMaster and Mount Pleasant attorney Catherine Templeton launched their first spots last month.
Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant of Anderson released his first TV ads this week, with two videos highlighting his platform and state’s pothole-riddled roads. Former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill is not yet up on the air.
