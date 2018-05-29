Challenger Templeton has cash advantage over McMaster heading into SC gov primary

Days before S.C. voters go to the polls in the primary for governor, challenger Catherine Templeton has an edge over Gov. Henry McMaster in campaign cash on hand, even as the incumbent has raised more money overall.

The numbers were revealed in pre-election filings with the S.C. Ethics Commission.

Templeton has $1,052,762.53 in cash available as of Monday, while McMaster has $769,101.24.

But McMaster still raised more money in total. The governor added $304,230 since filings were last sent to the ethics commission on April 10, while Templeton raised $243,557.51.

In total, McMaster has compiled $4.3 million for the campaign, while Templeton raised $3.5 million.

The three other Republicans in the race — Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill and businessman John Warren — had not filed their pre-election reports as of Tuesday morning.

Neither had the three Democrats in the race for governor, state Rep. James Smith, Phil Noble or Marguerite Willis.