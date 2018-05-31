Democrat takes aim at Republican rival even before SC governor primary

State Rep. James Smith, who has said repeatedly he is the only Democrat capable of winning the governor's race in November, is talking about his chief Republican rival, only, in his latest campaign ad.
In the 30-second spot that began airing Thursday, Smith, who served in the Army in Afghanistan, says that leaders in the Army take care of their soldiers but in "South Carolina, our political leaders are not taking care of our people."
He says that 125,000 South Carolinians don't have health coverage because Gov. Henry McMaster would not accept an expansion of Medicaid. That decision, he says, cost the state $7 billion in lost federal money.
If elected, he says in the ad, Smith will expand affordable health care.
"We'll take care of our people because that's what it means to lead," he says.
The campaign has purchased a $101,259 buy to run the ad statewide, according to the campaign.
Its release comes on the heels of two Republicans' latest campaign ads, including McMaster's.
The governor's begins by reminding viewers that President Donald Trump endorsed him in his race to be elected governor.
Then it draws comparison between the two leaders, saying that like Trump, McMaster is "setting new records for jobs," that both have taken action to ban sanctuary cities, both are endorsed by the National Rifle Association and both have taken action against using tax dollars for Planned Parenthood, which operates abortion clinics.
"President Trump knows that when your team is winning, you don't fire the coach and put in a rookie," an announcer says in the ad. "You just keep winning."
Templeton has released two 30-second online ads featuring her and her running mate, solicitor Walt Wilkins of Greenville.
In one of the two ads, the pair exchange lighter differences, including Wilkins saying he is "all Upstate" and Templeton saying she prefers vinegar-based barbecue while Wilkins says he is a "mustard guy."
"Despite our differences," Templeton begins, "South Carolina deserves a bold conservative future," Wilkins adds.
In the second ad, Wilkins says whether it is illegal immigrants or "corrupt politicians, we will enforce the law."
"We have to end the culture of big government corruption in Columbia," Templeton says.
"South Carolina deserves a future as strong and conservative as our people," Wilkins says.
Templeton's campaign says it is making "six-figure" buys with the digital commercials.
“The Catherine Templeton-Walt Wilkins team is the only ticket in this race capable of taking on Columbia’s Good Old Boys,” Templeton campaign manager R.J. May III said. “It is a clear break from the failed policies of the past. This new generation of conservative leadership will get South Carolina moving again in the right direction.”
Democrats and Republicans will hold their primary elections on June 12.
Also running for governor on the GOP side is John Warren of Greenville, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant of Anderson and former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill of Williamsburg County.
Smith faces Democrats Phil Noble of Charleston and Marguerite Willis of Florence.
