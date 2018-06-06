Despite domestic violence accusation, embattled SC Democrat to stay in Congress race

Embattled Democratic candidate Archie Parnell is staying in his race for Congress, even after decades-old allegations of domestic violence rocked his campaign.
Parnell made the announcement in a video posted to his Facebook page, the first time he's directly addressed the controversy since it emerged two weeks earlier, costing him much of his support and campaign staff.
"After much prayer and thought, I have concluded I should stay in this race. I need to tell you why," Parnell says in the video.
"If I withdraw, I would not be fully facing my past," he says. "If I withdraw, I would be telling anyone who makes a terrible mistake that that one terrible mistake will define them for the rest of their lives."
The Sumter Democrat admits to the charges that he struck his ex-wife more than 40 years ago, before the couple's divorce.
"I hit my ex-wife and another person in a state of rage," he said. "No excuse can justify what I did. I hurt her. I was wrong."
Parnell was urged to drop out after past allegations of domestic violence came out against the former Goldman Sachs financial adviser.
The Charleston Post and Courier obtained copies of Parnell's divorce records alleging he beat his wife in the 1970s. The allegations lead many members of Parnell's staff to quit when the accusations were uncovered in late May.
Those staffers and other disappointed supporters were on Parnell's mind when he made the video.
"I also want to sincerely apologize to every volunteer, donor and supporter of our campaign, including campaign staff who stayed with the campaign and those who left the campaign."
The records show that Parnell's ex-wife, Kathleen Parnell, accused Parnell of beating her in October 1973, calling it "acts of physical cruelty," which she said caused her to fear for her life. She later obtained a restraining order against Parnell before their divorce was finalized in 1974.
"Forty five years ago, while still a college student, I did something that I have regretted every single day since," Parnell told the Post and Courier in a statement, saying his "actions were inexcusable, wrong and downright embarrassing."
But Parnell said he wanted voters in the 5th District to decide if he should be allowed to run for the congressional seat, "not me or certain Democratic Party officers," before going on to list the issues he still wants to campaign on.
He credits his current wife Sarah, to whom he's been married for 40 years, and his two daughters with making him a better person, and apologizes to them along with his ex-wife for the public embarrassment this has brought to them.
"I am not that same person now," he said.
The last post on Parnell's campaign page prior to the video was one marking his anniversary with his second wife on May 13.
Parnell had been considered a serious challenger to U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill, in South Carolina's 5th District. This would be Parnell's second run in the district, after he lost by 3 percent points to Norman in a 2017 special election.
As of May 23, Parnell had raised $1.7 million for his congressional race, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission, much of it before the domestic violence incident came to light.
Three other, less well-funded Democratic candidates — Mark Ali, Steve Lough and Sidney Moore — are also running for the congressional seat in a June 12 primary.
