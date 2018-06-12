Babies and ballots: This is what it looks like when SC votes

The latest: Democratic SC governor voting results

By Bristow Marchant

June 12, 2018 07:45 PM

8 p.m.

With less than 1 percent of the vote in, SC Rep. James Smith leads in the Democratic primary for governor. The Richland Democrat has 71.07 percent of the early votes.

Marguerite Willis has 20.59 percent of the votes, while Phil Noble is at 8.34 percent.

7:45 p.m.

With less than 1 percent of the vote in, SC Rep. James Smith leads in the Democratic primary for governor. The Richland Democrat has 64.71 percent of the early votes.

Marguerite Willis has 24.45 percent of the votes, while Phil Noble is at 10.84 percent.

Smith can avoid a runoff if he finishes the night with more than 50 percent of the vote.

If no candidate wins a majority of the vote, the top two will head to a runoff on June 26 to decide the party's nominee.

