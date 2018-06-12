The latest: Democratic SC governor voting results

8 p.m.

With less than 1 percent of the vote in, SC Rep. James Smith leads in the Democratic primary for governor. The Richland Democrat has 71.07 percent of the early votes.

Marguerite Willis has 20.59 percent of the votes, while Phil Noble is at 8.34 percent.

7:45 p.m.

Smith can avoid a runoff if he finishes the night with more than 50 percent of the vote.

If no candidate wins a majority of the vote, the top two will head to a runoff on June 26 to decide the party's nominee.