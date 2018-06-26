The latest: Alan Wilson wins GOP runoff for SC attorney general nomination

Alan Wilson, dogged by allegations he tried to stop an independent investigation into two of his political associates, won an easy victory Tuesday in the Republican runoff for S.C. attorney general.
With 1,423 of 2,245 precincts reporting, Wilson has 65 percent of the vote to Atwater's 35 percent.
"I'm humbled by the win," said Wilson told The State newspaper after thanking his family and campaign staff in a victory speech at a downtown Columbia hotel, "but I'm not taking anything for granted."
Wilson said he and his staff will take a week or so off, then get back to work building bridges, making phone calls, raising money and "hit the ground running" until the November election.
Wilson, who is seeking a third four-year term, will face Democrat Constance Anastopoulo of Charleston, a Charleston School of Law professor, in November.
Wilson has been South Carolina's top prosecutor for two terms, but drew a pair of primary challengers in the Republican race this year, Atwater and attorney Willaim Herlong.
Those challenges were motivated in part by Wilson's involvement with the controversial consulting firm run by Richard Quinn, which became embroiled in a State House corruption probe. As attorney general, Wilson attempted to fire special prosecutor David Pascoe, who was investigating several legislators tied to Quinn. Wilson was later overruled by the state Supreme Court.
Atwater is a Lexington attorney and member of the S.C. House of Representatives.
