SC’s Mulvaney to lead consumer watchdog according to federal judge

Mulvaney on Trump’s FY18 Budget: ‘Taxpayer first’ Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney unveiled President Donald Trump’s FY18 Budget. “We looked at this budget through the eyes of the people who are actually paying the bill,” Mulvaney said. Mulvaney was the former South Carolina District 5 representative before taking his current job in the White House. Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney unveiled President Donald Trump’s FY18 Budget. “We looked at this budget through the eyes of the people who are actually paying the bill,” Mulvaney said. Mulvaney was the former South Carolina District 5 representative before taking his current job in the White House. AP

