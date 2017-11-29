Sexual harassment standard different for Congress, SC’s Clyburn suggests

More Videos 1:41 Homeowner's renovation plans at odds with neighborhood's historic designation Pause 1:59 Ty Olenchuk carrying on family bloodlines for Dutch Fork football 0:43 Missing Lexington County woman 1:40 What does USC baseball's new pitching coach think about his staff? 1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 3:04 Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ... 1:15 A house divided is going to be a house 1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 3:38 Clemson DC Brent Venables previews Miami, talks job rumors 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Congressman Clyburn gives chilling advice about police to his grandson During a statement at a Congressional Black Caucus press conference, Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina revealed advice that he gave his 21-year-old grandson about what to do if police pull him over for a traffic violation. Clyburn said he told his grandson, "You've got to deny your manhood if you want to ensure that you come home alive." During a statement at a Congressional Black Caucus press conference, Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina revealed advice that he gave his 21-year-old grandson about what to do if police pull him over for a traffic violation. Clyburn said he told his grandson, "You've got to deny your manhood if you want to ensure that you come home alive." C-SPAN

