Sen. Lindsey Graham: Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize

Who should get the next Nobel Peace Prize? Sen. Lindsey Graham says maybe it should be President Donald Trump.
During a live 'Fox & Friends' interview on the University of South Carolina's campus, Graham said Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize if he negotiates a successful end of North Korea's nuclear program.
The statement comes on the same day as North and South Korean leaders meet to discuss possibly ending the long-fought Korean war and denuclearizing the peninsula.
"Donald Trump convinced North Korea and China he was serious about bringing about change. We're not there yet, but if this happens, President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize," Graham said, according to Fox News.
Graham went on to warn North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un not to swindle the American president.
"To go through all these motions and go back to the old way of doing business, Donald Trump will not tolerate being played," Graham said, according to The Hill.
Friday morning, Trump tweeted about the possible end of the longest war in U.S. history.
"KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!" Trump said.
President Barack Obama was awarded the coveted prize in 2009 for "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples."
