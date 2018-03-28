Dominion threatens to cancel SCANA deal, refunds if lawmakers slash SCE&G bills

Dominion Energy said Wednesday it would withdraw its offer to buy SCANA — canceling a plan to issue SCE&G customers $1,000 refunds — if lawmakers decide to slash the Cayce-based utility’s power bills.
But the S.C. Senate began debating the rate-cut proposal Wednesday afternoon, nonetheless.
The muscle flexing from Virginia-based Dominion comes a day after the S.C. Senate released a study that reassured S.C. lawmakers they can cut SCE&G power bills by at least 13 percent without forcing the utility into bankruptcy.
The study from Washington, D.C.-based Bates White Consulting sent shock waves through the State House, immediately reviving a push to temporarily block SCE&G from charging its customers any further for the failed V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project.
Never miss a local story.
But how far S.C. lawmakers go in slashing SCE&G’s electric rates – if at all – still is up for debate.
About 18 percent of SCE&G power bills — or $27 per month for the average customer — now pays for the failed Summer project, abandoned by SCE&G and state-owned Santee Cooper last July after years of cost overruns and construction delays.
Some lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, now are comfortable lowering SCE&G’s electric rates by at least 13 percent – or about $19 per month for the typical customer.
But others, including Sen. Michael Fanning, D-Fairfield, and many House members, are pushing to go all the way, wiping out the full, 18-percent nuclear surcharge.
“I can’t vote for anything that keeps ratepayers on the hook to pay for something that’s not going to produce any power,” said state Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort.
Gov. Henry McMaster also is pressuring lawmakers to come down hard on SCE&G. The Richland Republican on Wednesday repeated his promise to veto any energy proposal that allows SCE&G to continue to charge its customers for the reactors.
On the other hand, Dominion — which would cut SCE&G rates by $10 a month and offer its typical residential customers refunds worth about $1,000 — has threatened to pull out of its deal to buy the utility if lawmakers vote to lower SCE&G’s electric rates.
Dominion wants approval to buy out SCE&G and charge its customers another $3.8 billion — on top of the $2 billion they have paid over the past decade — to pay off the Summer construction debt. The company notes that still is less than the $8.8 billion SCE&G would otherwise charge its customers for the Summer project over the next 50 years.
“The proposal offered by Dominion Energy provides immediate and long-term benefits to customers through cash payments, rate reductions and debt elimination,” Dominion chief executive Tom Farrell said in a statement released Wednesday. “If the Legislature intervenes and enacts policy into law, such as amended S. 954, this materially changes the grounds for Dominion Energy’s proposal.”
The Senate had not voted on the rate-cut proposal by 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments