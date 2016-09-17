The Buzz: A bigger chair for SC Democrats’ Harrison?

S.C. Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison might be interested in the biggest job his party has to offer – chairing the Democratic National Committee.
Asked Thursday of his interest – and whether he was seeking the post – Harrison laughed and said, “When Hillary Clinton wins the presidency, she will have to pick who’s the next DNC chair. Technically, you don’t run for it.”
A new chair likely will be appointed after the election. Former chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz resigned amid an email scandal, leaving vice chair Donna Brazile as interim chair through the election.
The first African-American to chair the S.C. Democratic Party, Harrison said he had been talking about the possibility of getting the big chair. But, he added, the conversations were “more on a conceptual basis.”
“If the president of the United States asks me to consider serving as DNC chair, I would, in consultation with my wife, really, really consider it. At this point, it hasn’t been offered.”
