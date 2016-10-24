Greenville write-in candidate hopes to block state’s first openly gay legislator

An Upstate engineer has announced a write-in campaign to block Jason Elliott from becoming the state’s first openly gay legislator.
With two weeks to go until the Nov. 8 election, Brett Brocato announced Monday he is challenging Greenville attorney Jason Elliott, who won the GOP nomination for the S.C. House District 22 seat in June.
Elliott does not face a Democratic or third-party challenger on the Nov. 8 ballot. In the June primary, Elliott unseated incumbent Republican state Rep. Wendy Nanney, best known as the author of the state’s new law restricting abortions at 20 weeks of pregnancy. Elliott beat Nanney in a 16-percentage-point landslide.
Elliott has said voters in Greenville’s House District 22, which includes conservative Bob Jones University, know he is gay, but that his sexual orientation did not play a role in the race.
Brocato said he decided to run as a write-in candidate after hearing constituent outcry stemming from news reports since the June primary about Elliott’s sexual orientation.
“The timing of my run is due to the fact that our Republican nominee claims the voters have accepted his progressive sexual values, yet we’ve seen no evidence that he campaigned as openly homosexual,” Brocato said in a statement.
Brocato has not reported raising any money for his campaign, according to filings with the S.C. Ethics Commission. A candidate’s first report is due within 10 days after spending or receiving $500.
Elliott had raised nearly $62,000, including a $10,000 loan, according to an August filing.
“When your name’s not on the ballot, it needs to be on the tip of everyone’s tongue,” said Winthrop Political Scientist Scott Huffmon. He noted the write-in candidate will face challenges including a limited budget and limited amount of time. In addition, voters tend to not know as much about State House candidates, he said.
Huffmon said he was surprised that an openly gay candidate emerged from that specific district.
“I kind of assumed it meant that the Republican Party was beginning to become far more focused on small government and business conservative issues, but in the end I’m not surprised that some internal opposition has arisen,” Huffmon said.
He noted that among the most popular write-in candidacy’s was Strom Thurmond’s 1954 U.S. Senate campaign, but Thurmond toured the entire state and campaigned for longer than two weeks prior to the election, Huffmon said.
Cassie Cope: 803-771-8657, @cassielcope
