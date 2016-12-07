Pawley’s Island Democrat announces run for SC party chair

As S.C. Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison campaigns for the Democratic National Committee chairmanship, a Pawley’s Island Democrat has announced she wants the seat he could leave behind.
Susan Smith said Wednesday she will run for S.C. Democratic Party chair, up for grabs at the party’s convention next April, and already has the backing of three prominent S.C. Democrats.
She would replace Harrison, who in 2013 became the first African-American chair of the state party and was re-elected in 2015 without opposition. Last month, he announced he would run for the DNC’s top post.
“As DNC chair, I look forward to working with all of our state party chairs, including and especially whomever S.C. Democrats elect,” Harrison said in an emailed statement. “We have to invest in our state and local parties because they are the ones who can reach voters where they are and show the voters that Democrats can improve their lives.”
Smith has support from former S.C. Gov. Jim Hodges, state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter of Orangeburg, and S.C. House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford of Richland.
Smith is the president of the S.C. Democratic Women’s Council and the Southern Regional Director of the National Federation of Democratic Women. She was a delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 2008 and 2012.
The roughly 447 DNC members will elect a new chair on the weekend of Feb. 24.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
Comments