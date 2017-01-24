SC’s Nikki Haley confirmed as Trump’s UN ambassador

The U.S. Senate confirmed S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley’s appointment as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Tuesday.
Haley’s confirmation followed a 19-2 vote by the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations approving Haley’s appointment early Tuesday.
In preparation for her new job in President Donald Trump’s cabinet, the Lexington Republican is expected to resign her post soon as the state’s chief executive, making Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster, R-Richland, the state’s next governor.
The last S.C. governor to resign was Donald Russell who left office in 1965 to become a U.S. senator.
S.C. GOP Chairman Matt Moore congratulated Haley and McMaster early Tuesday in anticipation of their promotions.
Haley “has led our state through so many difficult days with grace and humility,” Moore said, crediting Haley with improving the state’s economy.
“We will miss Governor Haley's strong, principled leadership, but we'll also miss her compassion, kindness and love for our state,” Moore said.
Haley's new job will move her to New York City where she will get a pay raise to $187,000 a year, up from her $106,078-a-year salary as governor. She also will get an apartment in Manhattan at the swanky Waldorf Astoria hotel, which houses the official residence of the U.S. ambassador.
McMaster's tenure in the governor's office could prove historic.
The former two-term state attorney general will finish the final two years of Haley's term and is expected to run for the office in 2018. If McMaster wins two consecutive terms, he could serve almost 10 years, making him the state's longest serving governor.
Check back for details in this developing story.
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
Comments