SC Gov. McMaster says schools chief should be appointed

And, on the eighth day, South Carolina’s new governor spoke.
Kind of.
After more than a week of silence since assuming office, Gov. Henry McMaster weighed in on one issue facing South Carolina Wednesday.
The governor, sworn in last Tuesday following Gov. Nikki Haley's resignation, said on Facebook that he supports giving the governor more power, allowing the chief executive to appoint the now-elected state schools chief.
“This historic measure will bring accountability and unity of vision to how South Carolina's children are educated. Please take a moment and contact your state senators to urge them to pass S. 27,” McMaster wrote.
Since taking office last week, McMaster has not granted requests to discuss his positions on state issues – from a decades-old education lawsuit to how to fix the state’s roads.
However, lawmakers are weighing bills that would change the state Constitution to end popular election of the state superintendent of education.
Similar proposals — allowing the governor to appoint the superintendent — have failed to pass the Legislature before.
However, one bill to appoint the superintendent was given priority status in the state Senate this week, an indication it could be near passage.
If the proposal passes, the question of whether to allow the governor to appoint the superintendent would go to voters on the 2018 general election ballot. At the same time, voters will be electing a governor and schools chief to four-year terms.
The governor would appoint the schools chief starting in January 2023.
The position is the last statewide office held by a Democrat. But Republicans have held the post since 2011.
