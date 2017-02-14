White House: Trump to visit South Carolina on Friday

President Donald Trump is coming to North Charleston to visit Boeing on Friday.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed Trump’s trip to the Palmetto State during a press briefing Tuesday.
Trump’s trip is timed with the aircraft manufacturer’s unveiling of the stretched version of the Boeing 787 airplane.
“This visit will give the president an opportunity to celebrate a huge milestone for thousands of workers at Boeing, America's No. 1 exporter in the millions of American workers involved in aerospace,” Spicer said.
“This trip has been months in the making, and we're thrilled to celebrate the roll-out of this amazing plane.”
The visit will be the first time a sitting president has visited the company.
McClatchy reporter Anita Kumar contributed.
