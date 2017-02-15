Richland County Rep. Joe Neal dies

State Rep. Joe Neal, a Democrat from Richland County, died late Tuesday, according to state Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison and S.C. Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell.
Harrison tweeted just before midnight that the long-serving representative had passed away. Reached early Wednesday, Powers Norrell said she had confirmation from more than a half-dozen state officials, including House Speaker Jay Lucas, that Neal had died. A cause of death was not immediately known.
Saddened & devastated to hear our good friend & progressive champion Rep. @JosephNeal3 passed away! He will be missed by all! #RIPJoe— Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) February 15, 2017
"It's devastating,'' Powers Norrell said. "Joe Neal was one of the people we considered the conscience of the House of Representatives. When he spoke, everybody listened. He always had something very important to say and he could lend perspective to any issue.''
Neal, 66, was elected to the House in 1992. He was a pastor in lower Richland County and a champion of civil rights. Soft-spoken but resolute in his beliefs, Neal supported environmental causes and efforts to help the rural poor. He was a leader in a push to improve drinking water for communities in lower Richland.
Powers Norrell said Neal's speech several years ago about removing the Confederate flag from the capitol grounds was memorable.
"It was the best speech of the entire debate,'' she said.
Neal graduated from Benedict College in 1972, according to his biography on the statehouse website. He represented the Hopkins area and lower Richland in the Legislature.
