Filing opens Friday in SC’s 5th District race

Filing opens Friday in the race to fill South Carolina’s vacant seat the U.S. House of Representatives.
So far, seven Republicans have said they will run for the 5th District seat, previously held by U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-Indian Land.
No Democrat has declared for the seat.
Filing will open at noon in the 11 counties covered by the 5th District – Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Newberry, Spartanburg, Sumter, Union and York. The filing period closes at noon on March 13.
Mulvaney resigned his seat Feb. 16 after he was confirmed to head President Donald Trump’s Office of Management and Budget. Just three months earlier, he won election to a fourth term in the House by 20 percentage points.
Mulvaney’s resignation set off a scramble of candidates in the Republican-leaning district. Already in the race are former state GOP chairman Chad Connelly of Newberry; anti-Common Core education activist Sheri Few of Lugoff; former social worker Penry Gustafson of Camden; Camden attorney Tom Mullikin; former state Rep. Ralph Norman of Rock Hill; House Speaker Pro Tempore Tommy Pope of Rock Hill; and Indian Land attorney Kris Wampler.
Party primaries are scheduled for May 2. If no candidate wins a majority, a primary runoff between the top two finishers will be held May 16.
The general election is set for June 20.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @bristowathome, @buzzatthestate
