Lindsey Graham among least popular senators in new poll

South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham scored one of the highest home-state disapproval rates in the country among U.S. senators in a poll released Tuesday.
South Carolina’s senior senator has a disapproval rating of 40 percent in the Palmetto State, according to a ranking of senators by Morning Consult.
Graham’s approval rating among S.C. voters was 46 percent in the poll. Fourteen percent of the state’s residents voiced no opinion about Graham.
Only two senators have higher disapproval rates in the Morning Consult poll. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the GOP majority leader, has a 47 percent disapproval rating in the Bluegrass State, versus 44 percent who approve. Graham’s ally Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., has a 43 percent disapproval in his state, versus 51 percent who approve.
South Carolina’s other senator, Tim Scott, has the approval of 59 percent of the state’s voters, while only 19 percent disapprove of the junior senator’s performance.
The most popular senator in the Morning Consult poll was Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. The former presidential candidate has an approval rating of 75 percent in his home state. Vermonters are also happy with the performance of their other senator, Patrick Leahy, who was the poll’s second most popular senator with 70 percent approval.
Wyoming’s John Barroso is the nation’s most popular Republican senator, at 69 percent.
Morning Consult also did a ranking of the nation’s governors, but didn’t include South Carolina’s Henry McMaster after he took over the Governor’s Mansion at the end of January. McMaster replaced former Gov. Nikki Haley, who resigned to become the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
