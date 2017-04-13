Democrat accuses GOP candidate of ‘promoting hate’ with Confederate flag ad

One candidate in South Carolina’s special Congress election is accusing another of “promoting hate” with a campaign ad that attacks legislators for voting to remove the Confederate flag from its position at the S.C. State House.
Archie Parnell, a Democrat running in the 5th District, criticized Republican Sheri Few for an ad that goes after two lawmakers who are also running for the GOP nomination. Rep. Tommy Pope and former Rep. Ralph Norman, both of York County, both voted to remove the flag in the aftermath of the 2015 Charleston church shooting.
“Two short years ago Democrats and Republicans came together, across party lines, to remove the Confederate flag from the State House grounds after the 2015 massacre at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston,” said Parnell, a Sumter financial industry adviser and self-described ‘tax expert.’
“For Sheri Few’s campaign to re-open this painful chapter in our history is shameful and divisive. Republican leaders and every candidate in this race need to reject the hate Sheri Few’s campaign is promoting.”
In response, Few said Parnell’s criticism was a “typical left-wing response.”
“To call that ‘hate’ as Mr. Parnell did is a disgusting affront to those of us who understand that our history cannot be destroyed in the name of political correctness,” she said.
Few said the point of the ad is to show her as a solidly conservative choice who won’t “fold under pressure” as she says S.C. legislators did on the flag issue.
“The only ‘hate’ in this campaign is from condescending snobs like Mr. Parnell who cry ‘racism’ in an attempt to intimidate conservatives,” Few added. “Your attacks don’t work on me.”
The party primaries for both sides is May 2. The general election is June 20.
