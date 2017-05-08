Former SC GOP chairman Connelly endorses Norman in 5th District race

One of the runners up in the 5th District GOP primary has endorsed former state Rep. Ralph Norman in next week’s runoff.
Chad Connelly, a former RNC staffer and chairman of the S.C. Republican Party, endorsed Norman on Monday in a press conference in Connelly’s home town of Newberry.
Connelly said that of the two remaining candidates, Norman comes closest to his views.
“If you have to lose, it’s best to lose to somebody who thinks like you,” Connelly said. “At debates, there was a lot of, ‘hey, you losed my line.’”
Norman won 14 percent of the vote in last week’s runoff, but finished in fourth place while Norman and state Rep. Tommy Pope, R-York, finished in a near-tie at the top of the seven-candidate field. They now face off in a heated runoff next Tuesday.
Connelly previously oversaw faith engagement for the Republican National Committee, and brought in backing from national conservative figures such as N.C. Rep. Mark Meadows, the head of the House Freedom Caucus, and Focus on the Family founder James Dobson, as well as fellow S.C. Congressman Jeff Duncan.
The race’s third-place finisher, Camden businessman Tom Mullikin, has yet to endorse either Pope or Norman.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
