May 11, 2017 8:16 PM

Investigation underway into confrontation between two SC lawmakers

By Cynthia Roldán and Jamie Self

COLUMBIA, SC

The S.C. House speaker’s office is investigating a confrontation between two state representatives, The State newspaper has learned.

The State House incident involved an argument between state Reps. Gilda Cobb-Hunter and Jerry Govan, both Orangeburg Democrats, over legislation that would consolidate school districts in Orangeburg County.

Reached by phone, Govan said he and Cobb-Hunter had a disagreement over a bill but would not elaborate further.

“We did have differences of opinions on a few things, but the matter was concluded with the passage of the bill,” Govan said.

Govan said he could not comment on whether he was under investigation.

House Speaker Jay Lucas’ office said any allegation involving a confrontation would be investigated. However, it would not confirm if the incident was being looked investigated.

Cobb-Hunter could not be reached for comment.

In 2004, Govan was removed from the powerful House Judiciary Committee and assigned to a less prominent panel after he and another lawmaker got into a heated argument over a bill.

Govan and the lawmaker that he was feuding with said no blows were struck. However, another lawmaker who intervened said someone "grazed" his face.

Staff writer Cassie Cope contributed to this story

