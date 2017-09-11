More Videos

  Lawsuit tackles opioid addiction

    Legislator who lost son to addiction backs lawsuit against pharmaceutical company filed by SC Attorney General Alan Wilson.

A blog from The State's political team of Cassie Cope, Bristow Marchant, Jamie Self and Avery Wilks.

The Buzz

SC's opioid abuse committee hits the road Wednesday

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

September 11, 2017 11:24 AM

The week after South Carolina held a summit on the state’s opioid crisis, the committee studying the state’s opioid laws will hold a hearing on the road Wednesday.

The S.C. House’s opioid abuse study committee will hold a public hearing from 6 to 8 p.m. in Conway. Anyone who won’t be in the Grand Strand area will be able to watch online at scstatehouse.gov.

The committee’s chairman, Rep. Eric Bedingfield, R-Greenville, has already taken a new job outside the Legislature but said he wants to finish the panel’s meeting schedule before resigning his seat.

Recovering addicts want to help others overcome opioid abuse

Back at the State House:

▪ A S.C. House education subcommittee will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday to study the controversial John de la Howe School in McCormick County, which lost its accreditation last year.

▪ The Education Oversight Committee will meet at 1 p.m. on Friday to review school performance standards and ratings.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

