SC’s opioid abuse committee hits the road Wednesday

The week after South Carolina held a summit on the state’s opioid crisis, the committee studying the state’s opioid laws will hold a hearing on the road Wednesday.
The S.C. House’s opioid abuse study committee will hold a public hearing from 6 to 8 p.m. in Conway. Anyone who won’t be in the Grand Strand area will be able to watch online at scstatehouse.gov.
The committee’s chairman, Rep. Eric Bedingfield, R-Greenville, has already taken a new job outside the Legislature but said he wants to finish the panel’s meeting schedule before resigning his seat.
Back at the State House:
▪ A S.C. House education subcommittee will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday to study the controversial John de la Howe School in McCormick County, which lost its accreditation last year.
▪ The Education Oversight Committee will meet at 1 p.m. on Friday to review school performance standards and ratings.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
