SC Democrat still teasing run for governor

By Jamie Self

jself@thestate.com

September 18, 2017 4:09 PM

At this point, S.C. Democrats are likely to get upset if state Rep. James Smith does not run for governor.

Smith launched a new website Monday featuring a video in which he and Kirkland Smith, his wife, talk about Smith’s combat tour in Afghanistan, a decade ago during Operation Enduring Freedom.

The Columbia attorney recently opened a campaign account, saying he simply was following state ethics laws that govern candidates who are thinking about running for an office.

His new website, paid for by “James Smith for South Carolina,” says in bold letters: “Tell James you would like him to run for Governor.”

Smith’s teasing has gone on for months. He has been weighing a run for governor for years, and, so far, no other Democrat has announced plans to run.

Meanwhile, four Republicans are seeking the GOP nomination for governor and, combined, have raised millions.

Smith long has been on S.C. Democrats’ short list of star candidates. He is respected in the state Legislature, and his military background could help him woo moderate Republicans or undecided voters in the conservative Palmetto State.

Smith said he will decide whether to seek the Democratic nomination for governor in October.

Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself

