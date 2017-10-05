President Trump to visit SC later this month

President Donald Trump is coming to South Carolina to stump for Gov. Henry McMaster.
Trump will come to Greenville on October 16, according to two sources familiar with the president’s visit.
Trump has been expected to return to the Palmetto State to help McMaster campaign for governor since McMaster took office in January. The visit is one way to pay back McMaster for his support during South Carolina’s pivotal first-in-the-South presidential primary.
Before the primary, McMaster became the first statewide elected official in the nation to endorse Trump, earning himself a spot on the Republican National Convention stage in Cleveland last summer.
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
Comments