Why SC cities may have to prove they are not protecting illegal immigrants

South Carolina cities and counties may soon have to prove they are not “sanctuary cities” that provide safe harbor to undocumented immigrants.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and Republican lawmakers said Monday they will push to require cities and counties to swear in a statement that they are cooperating with federal immigration agents and allowing immigration laws to be enforced.
Jurisdictions that fail to comply with federal immigration laws would lose their state money for three years, McMaster said, announcing the proposal in Greenville.
McMaster and fellow lawmakers provided no evidence that sanctuary cities exist in South Carolina, home to an estimated 85,000 undocumented immigrants in 2014, according to the American Immigration Council.
Sanctuary cities are cities that do not fully cooperate with federal immigration authorities or adopt policies that block immigration enforcement.
They also are common targets for Republicans whose anti-immigration policies and rhetoric resonate with Republican primary voters.
The proposal comes as McMaster and 124 state House members gear up for 2018 election-year contests.
It also comes as President Donald Trump, McMaster’s political ally, wages his own battle against sanctuary cities.
Through executive action, Trump has tried to ban federal spending on sanctuary cities, but his efforts have been blocked in federal courts.
State Rep. Bruce Bannister, R-Greenville, will sponsor the S.C. legislation building off of a 2011 state immigration law.
That law requires state and local officials to try to identify whether suspects that have been charged with a crime are in the country legally. The U.S. Department of Justice blocked a more controversial part of the 2011 law – a provision that would have directed state and local law enforcement to check the immigration status of anyone they suspected was illegal.
McMaster said having sanctuary cities could lead to increased crime, including human trafficking.
“Although the welcome mat is out for everyone, it is not out for those who would violate our laws.”
Asked for any evidence of sanctuary cities existing in South Carolina, McMaster said he is not aware of any.
“As far as I know there has been no city to make that announcement. What we are doing here is to make clear that such an announcement will not be accepted. We want the people of this state to know that law enforcement is doing its job in South Carolina.”
The state should take steps to prevent them from cropping up, McMaster said, adding that “The people have no way of knowing if the local municipalities are complying with federal immigration law.”
“We want to trust our people, but we want to verify.”
